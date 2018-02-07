Soon after many celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, PV Sindhu, Ravi Shastri, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posed with a sanitary pad to join the PadMan Challenge in order to promote R Balki’s upcoming film PadMan, it is star wrestler Geeta Phogat and Soundarya Sharma who have now joined the challenge.

Star wrestler Geeta Phogat has become the latest celebrity to join the ‘PadMan Challenge’ which was initiated by the makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starring PadMan which is slated to release on February 9. It was her friend and actor Soundarya Sharma who tagged her for the challenge after herself posing with a sanitary napkin. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, PV Sindhu, Ravi Shastri, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also pose with a sanitary pad in order to promote R Balki’s film and also to remove the stigma and hype around periods.

Geeta Phogat took to micro-blogging site Twitter where she posted a picture of herself as she was holding a sanitary napkin in her hands and wrote, “thank you so much for tagging me 😊@soundarya_20 _and yes it’s pad in my hand! Not a big thing… it’s natural! Period #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @Padmanfilm and now I Challenge to my husband @pawankumar86kg to complete the challenge.”Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year.

thank you so much for tagging me 😊@soundarya_20 _and yes it’s pad in my hand! Not a big thing… it’s natural! Period #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @Padmanfilm and now i Challenge to my husband @pawankumar86kg to complete the challenge pic.twitter.com/SfAjFeh9pP — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) February 6, 2018

Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.