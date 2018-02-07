Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, has become the latest B'town celebrity to join the PadMan Challenge which was initiated by the team. Katrina on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share a picture in which she is holding a sanitary napkin in her hands.

Team PadMan have been promoting their film in a unique way through the PadMan Challenge and Katrina Kaif has become the latest B’town celebrity to join the challenge. Katrina on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share a picture in which she is holding a sanitary napkin in her hands. “Thank u for tagging me @varundvn @anushkasharma . Yes, that’s a pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about … it’s natural! Period . Best of luck to @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial for the film #padman 🌟✨👍 here I am tagging @aliabbaszafar @anaitashroffadajania @s1dofficial,” Katrina captioned the image.

Bollywood superstar and PadMan’s lead actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Katrina in several films such as Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London, Welcome, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan, commented on Katrina’s photo and wrote: “Thank you, big hug” with a heart emoticon. Katrina was tagged by Varun Dhawan for the PadMan Challenge and in her post, Katrina tagged Tiger Zinda Hai’s director Ali Abbas Zafar, Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for the ‘PadMan Challenge.’

The film Padman is co-produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies and KriArj Entertainment while Sony Pictures has also come on board for worldwide distribution of the movie. This film is essential to spread awareness about how sanitary napkins and how they are a necessity and not a choice. Padman focuses on how important it is for women to be aware of sanitary napkins and their use. It also focuses on how it is essential to make sanitary napkins cheap and affordable so that women do not have to use towels or any other unsafe and unhygienic measures.