Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back to bring a change in the society with the power of cinema in his upcoming film PadMan. Just days before the film release, the filmmakers have released a new curtain raiser of the film that debunks some deep-rooted myths and practices around menstruation and has already gripped the hearts of the audiences.

From addressing the problem of lack of toilets in the country to talking about menstrual hygiene through the power of cinema, Akshay Kumar is the new superhero that India is witnessing as it progresses towards a better change. The fimmakers of his upcoming film PadMan have released a new curtain raiser that is addressing some important dogmas around menstruation. Where the women are celebrating the first menstrural cycle of a young girl, Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, is seen drawing comparisons between a cricket pad and the sanitary napkins that women wear.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the official curtain raiser of PadMan with his fans. He tweeted, “#PadManCurtainRaiser from all the myths, taboos and beliefs. Here’s to unveiling the future with innovations together! #9thFeb2018” The curtain raiser also gives glimpses to a new song from the movie ‘Ladki Sayani Ho Gayi,’ that has not been released yet. Earlier, in an interview with BBC World on menstrual hygiene, Film producer Twinkle Khanna said; “awareness, education and access to sanitary pads are the three things that would help in putting an end to period taboos. To what I see as nothing less than a tragedy that 20 per cent of our school girls drop out of school when they start menstruating because they are unable to get access to sanitary pads or menstrual cups and have to rely on leaking pieces of cloth.”

‘PadMan’ – which marks his wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture, narrates the story of a real-life superhero who invented a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women. Its unique story, inspiring message and Akshay’s portrayal, once again as a common man’s hero, has kept the anticipation level high for the R. Balki directorial, which also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 9th.