PadMan director R Balki has dismissed the allegation of plagiarism made by budding writer Ripu Daman Jaiswal. In his justification, R Balki has termed these claims as silly and foolish. The budding writer Jaiswal has accused the filmmaker of copying scenes from his script that he had sent to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

After the allegations of plagiarism surfaced against the PadMan director R Balki, the filmmaker has called such claims ‘silly’and ‘foolish’. Dismissing the allegation, Balki said, “That’s so foolish.” After every film, some people foolishly make these claims.” Writer Ripu Daman Jaiswal has accused the makers of the movie PadMan of copying around 11 scenes from a script that he had written. The film is based on the life events of Tamil-Nadu based entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village.

“My film is an official biography of Muruganantham. Is he accusing Muruganantham of leading a life that has been copied from his writing? That’s so silly,” Balki said. Jaiswal has also alleged that some of the dialogues narrated by Amitabh Bachchan in the film, has been also copied from his script. The writer told that he had sent the script to Ryan Stephan, creative head of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The writer has also filed an FIR against the filmmakers and Akshay Kumar. “I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone’s dialogue? This is unfair,” writer tweeted.

I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone’s dialogue?

This is unfair. (Amitabh Bachchan quoted this dialogue in PadMan.) pic.twitter.com/9mQN3Jlt8T — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 10, 2018

The entire matter came into light after the release of PadMan, when a budding writer accused the filmmakers of plagiarism. Two months ago, Daman had shared a post on Facebook where he attached the screenshots of the mail he had sent to Dharma Productions. In his long post, he shared the shots of movies that have been copied from the script sent to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.