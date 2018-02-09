Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film PadMan has finally hit the theatres on Friday—February 9. The film, helmed by R Balki had created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release and is a treat to the eyes as it educates, entertains and empowers. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles.

Lakshmikant (Akshay Kumar), who lives in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, is concerned about Gayathri’s (Radhika Apte) health once he hears the doctor talk about diseases that result because of the use of cloth instead of sanitary pads during periods. Gayathri is appalled that pads are expensive and refuses to use them saying God will protect her. But Lakshmi’s love for her compels him to start making sanitary pads. He starts to experiment through various ways but ends up failing every time. Meanwhile, people in Maheshwar start to shame him and his family for his antics and this forces his wife to leave him and his family to abandon him. Does Lakshmi succeed in making the perfect pad? How does he do it? Who helps him achieve his dream?

‘Padman’ directed by R Balki is the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham on celluloid with Akshay Kumar essaying the protagonist. Social entrepreneur Muruganantham, from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, went through the social ostracism that we see on screen before he went on to become a sensation for inventing low-cost sanitary pads and impacting menstrual hygiene among women in villages. Director Balki has tried to keep this social drama as authentic as possible while adding commercial elements to it. While the story takes place in Madhya Pradesh, he has captured the social taboos attached to menstruation in the state fully.

Women feel ashamed to talk about their periods, can’t openly buy pads from the medical stores and believe that cloth is the best solution for this monthly hassle. Even men feel awkward and believe this topic is taboo even with their wives. However, some things are elucidated a little too much in detail like stats, facts and so on. And the film is a little slow in places since Balki wants to give women wings and at the same time drive home the message of menstrual hygiene.

Akshay Kumar is brilliant as Lakshmikant – there are some scenes (like wearing the pink panty) which an actor of his caliber would have thought 100 times before doing that but Akshay has done them effortlessly. Akshay stirs your emotions – shed a tear when he does, makes you applaud for him when he succeeds and of course, laugh at his silliness too. Radhika Apte as Gayatri is perfect for the role. The talented actress shows what women go through during their periods and how society perceives them. And of course, Sonam Kapoor brings a smile to your face in her small but important role.

‘Padman’ is a must-watch social drama that spreads an important message but also a love story that shows how far a man can go for a woman he loves. The film will hopefully change the lives of many women and enlighten men about what women go through. And that is its victory.