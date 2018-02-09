Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film PadMan has finally hit the theatres on Friday and celebrities, as well as the audience, are already calling it Akshay Kumar’s finest performance to date. From Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre Behl to Bhumi Pednekar, they all took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share their views about the film

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film PadMan has finally hit the theatres on Friday and celebrities, as well as the audience, are already calling it Akshay Kumar’s finest performance to date. According to film and trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film is released in over 2700 screens in India and in over 600 screens overseas. The film, which focuses on removing the stigma around periods has been helmed by filmmaker R Balki and right after the release of the film the entire Bollywood and audience has been praising the film on social media.

From Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre Behl to Bhumi Pednekar, they all took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share their views about the film. While some said that they loved the film and the message, some called it inspiring and liberated. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar called PadMan an exceptionally intended and relevant film. Even the audience and critics have been applauding the film and calling it a brave move for an extremely social cause. Soon after the film was released on Friday, Twitter was filled with praises for PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

#Padman is such an exceptionally intended and relevant film! So proud of @mrsfunnybones to begin her forray as a producer with such an important film! Huge Congratulations to #Balki @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @kriarj @akshaykumar — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 9, 2018

@akshaykumar gives the performance of his career in a 9.5 minute monologue in #Padman ! His best performance to date ! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 9, 2018

Loved Padman’ saw it last night …such a Good film and a Must See ….. Sincere and Fabulous performances by @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte .. — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 9, 2018

#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 8, 2018

Finally it's "PADMAN" day.. n can't wait to watch this beautiful movie today.. congratulations in advance to My big brother @akshaykumar paji n the team. Keep working n keep inspiring us.jai Mata di ☺ — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 9, 2018

interval and its fucking awsm #Padman — vansh (@akkiankumar) February 9, 2018

Just watched #Padman… I loved the film and I loved the message! Truly hope that more stories like this are told… Congratulations @mrsfunnybones on your first film as a producer! Wishing all the very best to the team @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/HrNRZ0bIGO — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) February 8, 2018

Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.