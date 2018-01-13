Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film PadMan which is based on the sensitive issue of menstrual hygiene, usage of sanitary napkins in India and aims to remove the hype and stigma around periods, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The trailer of this film created a lot of buzz on the internet and was praised and loved by audience. Akshay Kumar on Saturday released the new song from Padman titled Saale Sapne. This is the fourth song to be released from Akshay Kumar’s film. Saale Sapne is an inspirational song which inspires you to pursue and chase your dreams.

Akshay Kumar on Saturday took to Twitter to share the new song Saale Sapne. “Dreams don’t work unless you do. This one is for all the dreamers, make it happen! #SaaleSapne song from @PadManTheFilm out now!,” tweeted Akshay Kumar. In the motivational video of the song, Akshay is seen putting endless efforts to make the factory to manufacture sanitary napkins and the main focus remains on the fact how Akshay Kumar doesn’t give up in the song and keeps trying.

Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

Helmed by R Balki, Padman will be produced by Twinkle Khanna and is slated to release on January 26, 2018. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.