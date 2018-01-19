The makers of Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte have postponed the release date of the movie. Padman, which was earlier going to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat on January 25 will now be released on February 9 along with Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaari. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is likely to hold a press conference in Juhu at Akshay Kumar’s residence at 6 pm on Friday.

Earlier this month, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaari made the decision to shift the release date to February 9 to avoid its clash with Padmaavat and Padman. With the makers of Padman, which is directed by R Balki, releasing the film on the same date, then both Padman and Aiyaari will be clashing at the Box Office on February 9 while Padmaavat will be the solo big release on the Republic Day weekend which will be a big relief for the makers of Padmaavat as if both Padmaavat and Padman would have clashed, the films were expected to face some losses.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmaavat has been into a number of controversies since its inception. Many right-wing groups are opposing the release of the periodic drama as they feel that the makers have distorted facts which will hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community. Many groups like Karni Sena have been strongly protesting against the release of Padmaavat. However, with Padman getting postponed, Padmaavat is expected to have a successful opening at the Box Office.