A new song of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘PadMan’ has been released ‘Lakdi Sayaani Ho Gayi’ today on social media. The song shows the celebration of a girl who entered into womanhood In the song, the young girl who got her period for the first time, is bathed in haldi and dressed up in the beautiful clothes. The movie is set to release on February 9, 2018 alongside Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyarry,

R Balki and Twinkle Khanna are working together for the very first time Akshay Kumar starrer, PadMan. Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing vital parts in the film. In view of the life of the social worker Arunachalam Muruganantham, the film talks about a man who makes cheap sanitary pads for the women of his town. Akshay will be seen digging deep into the character of Arunachalam in the film. Subsequent to moving its release day from 26th January to 9th February to abstain from locking horns with Padmaavat, the producers are at long last prepared to feature their film to the audience.

Another tune from the film was released on February 1, 2018. The tune has been made by Amit Trivedi and was penned by Kausar Munir. While Yashita Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Yashika Sikka and Rani Kaur have given their voice to the verses. The song titles Sayaani is an upbeat folk song being sung during the celebration that takes place in a family when a girl gets her first period. While the women of the town are seen enjoying the event, the young boys of the town are seen clowning about it saying that “uska test match shuru hogaya.”

This correlation remains with Akshay’s character and when he makes his final speech he consolidates this examination by saying that if cricketers get protection through knee-pads while playing a cricket test match, why is the test match of women treated in an unprotected way. The film is good to go to hit the theatres with Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaari.