PadMan star Akshay Kumar has launched a free pad bank service in the villages of Maharashtra in collaboration with the state government. The initiative will be launched in about 20 villages like Latur, Solapur and Jalgaon. Commenting on the same, Akshay said, "We want Maharashtra to be the first state where every woman has access to sanitary pad. Menstrual hygiene is a necessity, not a luxury."

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is creating history by initiating conversations on socially relevant issues like menstrual hygiene. The PadMan star is all set to launch a pad bank service that will provide free sanitary napkins to women in rural villages in Maharashtra. Talking about the initiative, Akshay said, “CM Sir and I have been discussing this initiative for quite some time. We want Maharashtra to be the first state where every woman has access to sanitary pad. Menstrual hygiene is a necessity, not a luxury.”

The initiative will be launched in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government in about 20 villages including villages like Latur, Solapur and Jalgaon. Rural women will be able to avail the free sanitary napkins from sanitary napkin dispensers that will installed at the local dispensaries in the village. According to a report by Mid Day, the initiative will also rely on donations since the plan aims to reach the grassroots of the society. The source revealed, “The campaign can be sustained by donation — be it monetary or of packets of pads. The team has reached out to schools and colleges of cities in Maharashtra, urging the students to donate. The funds will then be used to build more sanitary napkin dispensers in different villages.”

Akshay’s film ‘Pad Man’ – which marks his wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture, tells the story of a real-life superhero who invented a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women. Its unique story, inspiring message and Akshay’s portrayal, once again as a common man’s hero, has kept the anticipation level high for the R. Balki directorial, which also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 9th.