The first clash of this year is here as Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary put on their boxing gloves to smash out at the box office on February 9, 2018. PadMan was initially supposed to clash with Padmaavat on January 25 but Akshay Kumar decided to give the period film a solo release. The biopic and the action thriller are one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The most dreaded thing in the Bollywood industry other than fashion faux pas on the red carpet is release date clashes. Most production houses and movie distributors try to get solo releases for big banner movies so that they can bank a huge box office collection without having to worry about any other movie eating into it but be as that may, the Indian box office has seen some big clashes in its time like Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Saawariya and Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

2018 is all set to see some of the biggest and highest numbers of clashes in Bollywood history which stars with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary. This year big banner movies are releasing on the same date leaving audiences confused which to see first. Initially, PadMan was supposed to release alongside Padmaavat on January 25 and Aiyaary was slated to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018. Akshay Kumar had shifted the release to February 9th after Sanjay Leela Bhansali requested a solo release and is now clashing with Aiyaary which had initially changed its release date to avoid a clash with the big name but couldn’t.

PadMan is the based on the life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an innovator obsessed with the idea of creating cost-effective sanitary pads after seeing the women in his life struggle during their menstruation period. The movie stars Akshay Kumar as the lead alongside Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The movie has garnered a much-needed buzz and even went on to become the first movie to be screened at the Oxford Union.

How do you compete with a movie that was endorsed by child-activist Malala Yousafzai? Well, we will find out next week when Aiyaary which is a thriller where an East Indian colonel played by Manoj Bajpayee has 36 hours to capture his former protégé, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a rogue major who can bring down the government. Critics are hoping for it to be a gripping storyline after the trailer was released but only box office will tell which movie was more loved by the audiences.