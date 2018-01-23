In a presser, Shri Rajput Karni Sena has claimed that they are disheartened with the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the plea to ban the release Padmaavat. Karni Sena’s Chittorgarh president Lokendra Singh Kalvi claimed that over 1900 women have signed up for Jauhar and ready to commit suicide, wood has been collected at the Jauhar location. Supreme court should have respected the sentiments of the people.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Tuesday said it was “disheartened” with the Supreme Court dismissing pleas to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat”, with its Chittorgarh unit chief claiming that over 1,900 women have signed up for “Jauhar” are are “ready” to commit mass immolation. Speaking to the media after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments seeking a ban on the film, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, patron of the organisation, said: “It is disheartening to know that the Supreme Court hasn’t respected the public sentiments.

“However, now we are standing the in people’s court and are confident that people will support us to observe junta curfew,” he said. Kalvi said he wanted the other six historians to be shown the movie. Only three of nine historians had been shown the film by Bhansali. Meanwhile, a senior spokesperson of the Karni Sena from Chittorgarh said that “people from the city of Queen Padmavat are disheartened with the verdict of the Supreme Court”.

“If we want, we can choose violent ways and disturb people and tourists. However, on the contrary, our women have decided to opt for Jauhar (mass immolation) without disturbing anyone,” he said. He claimed that “wood has been collected at the Jauhar location and 1,908 women have registered for jaJauharIf the administration allows us to climb on top of the fort, we will do so.” Administrative officials have chosen to remain silent on the issue and were unavailable for comment. The film releases on Thursday. The Karni Sena and other fringe groups claim Bhansali’s period drama distorts history.