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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH

‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan recalled a funny childhood Diwali memory about competing with neighbours over firecrackers on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, leaving Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey laughing.

Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Sai Pallavi (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Sai Pallavi (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 15:39 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a humorous memory from his childhood Diwali celebrations, leaving Ranbir Kapoor laughing during a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The veteran actor’s anecdote about trying to outdo the neighbours with louder firecrackers also left Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in splits.

The makers of the quiz show have released a promotional video featuring the trio, who are currently promoting their upcoming film Ramayana. The clip offers a glimpse of their interaction with Amitabh, with a light-hearted conversation about Diwali turning into one of the episode’s memorable moments.

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What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say About His Childhood Diwali Celebrations?

In the promotional video, Ranbir asks Amitabh whether he has any particular memories of celebrating Diwali as a child. Responding to the question, the veteran actor recalls how the excitement of the festival often revolved around a friendly competition with neighbours over firecrackers.

“Diwali ki ek hi yaad hai, ki agar bagal wale ke yahan bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye,” Amitabh says in the clip.

The remark brings an immediate reaction from Ranbir, who bursts out laughing and claps. Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey also laugh at Amitabh’s recollection, making the exchange a light-hearted moment in the promotional video. The anecdote captures the playful competitive spirit that can accompany childhood Diwali celebrations, when children often compare firecrackers and try to make their celebrations more memorable than those of their neighbours.

When Will The Ramayana Cast Appear On KBC 18?

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey will appear on the special Diwali episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The episodes are scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television, with streaming also available on SonyLIV. The promotional clip begins with the actors making a grand entry amid festive celebrations and chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. They greet the audience with folded hands before joining Amitabh for the conversation.

Their appearance comes as the team gears up for the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Ravi Dubey takes on the role of Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, while Sunny Deol plays Hanuman.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release?

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film is planned as the first part of a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, with the second instalment expected around Diwali 2027.

With the film’s promotional campaign underway, the KBC appearance brings the cast together with Amitabh for a festive interaction. For now, it is the host’s amusing childhood memory—and Ranbir’s laughter—that stands out in the newly released promo.

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‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH
Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywood newsentertainment newsKBC 18ramayanaranbir kapoorRavi Dubeysai pallavi

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‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH
‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH
‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH
‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH
‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH

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