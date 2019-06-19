After getting injured on the sets of Pagalpanti, Bollywood actor John Abraham is resuming the shooting for the forthcoming film. Abraham will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's movie in the lead role. The actor has not recovered completely but he has said that he can't delay the film shooting further.

John Abraham has returned to the shooting of Pagalpanti. The Romeo Akbar Walter actor had ruptured his muscles during the action scene on the sets of Pagalpanti. The doctor had advised bed rest to the actor. Before the wrap-up, the actor has to shoot a few more shots. Though the actor has not recovered completely he came back because he did not want to delay the shoot. As per reports, a bank scene, a song and some action scenes are still to be shot. Abraham will have to come regularly for 15 days. The actor will be seen on the sets with full enthusiasm and vigour from June 30.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat, and Abhishek Pathak, the upcoming movie Pagalpanti also stars Illeana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbamnda, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Abraham will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s movie opposite Emraan Hashmi. The two will be playing male lead roles in the movie. They will share Tom and Jerry relationship as one will be playing cop and other a gangster. The female lead role is yet to be decided. The movie is based on a real-life incident. It covers the phase of closing of textile mills, gang wars and nexus between the politicians of Mumbai city.

Once the female lead is decided, the shoot will start. The makers believe the movie will be out in 2020.

It is not the first time John will be working with Gupta. The duo came together for Shootout At Wadala. However, Emraan will be working for the first time with him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App