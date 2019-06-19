John Abraham has returned to the shooting of Pagalpanti. The
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat, and Abhishek Pathak, the upcoming movie Pagalpanti also stars Illeana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbamnda, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.
Abraham will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s movie opposite Emraan Hashmi. The two will be playing male lead roles in the movie. They will share Tom and Jerry relationship as one will be playing cop and other a gangster. The female lead role is yet to be decided. The movie is based on a real-life incident. It covers the phase of closing of textile mills, gang wars and nexus between the politicians of Mumbai city.
Once the female lead is decided, the shoot will start. The makers believe the movie will be out in 2020.
It is not the first time John will be working with Gupta. The duo came together for Shootout At Wadala. However, Emraan will be working for the first time with him.