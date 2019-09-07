Pagalpanti: After films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is gearing up for his next film titled Pagalpanti. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on November 8, but as per the recent development, the makers have shifted the date to November 22 and will now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala.

Pagalpanti: After creating a buzz with action-thriller film Batla House, Bollywood action king John Abraham is again set to impress his fans with another comedy film–Pagalpanti. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and will feature Anil Kapoor, Illeana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela in supporting roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on November 8 but as per the recent development, Sidharth Malhotra and Ritiesh Deshmukh’s Marjaavaan will now release on November 8 as John Abraham has vacated the date for his friend Nikkhil Advani.

Reportedly, Milap Zaveri has changed the release date of the film thrice. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on October 2. After some time, reports revealed that Milap has shifted the date to November 22 to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film War. Some hours back, reports revealed that Marjaavaan will now release on November 8. Reports also revealed that Milap showcased the trailer of Marjaavaan to John Abraham and the actor got so impressed that he decided to change the release date of his film Pagalpanti and give a solo release to Marjaavaan.

As per the recent reports, John Abraham’s film Pagalpanti will now release on November 22 and is all set to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala featuring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Bala is a satirical black comedy which narrates the story of a man Gaurav Rawat aka Bala played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who is suffering from premature balding and the entire film narrates on how he manages every situation.

On the work front, John Abraham will next be seen in action crime film Mumbai Saga, helmed by Sanjay Gupta. The film features Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on June 19, 2020.

