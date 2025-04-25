Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

According to Elvish, Himanshi confirmed to their mutual friend that the attackers indeed asked about the victims' religion before opening fire. This disturbing claim aligns with reports that 26 individuals, mostly tourists including two foreigners, were killed after being questioned about their faith.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently shared a deeply personal connection to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that shook Jammu and Kashmir.

Elvish revealed that Himanshi Narwal, the wife of slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was his former college mate at Hansraj College.

Elvish Yadav Recalls College Memories With Himanshi

In a recent vlog, Elvish shared that he graduated in 2018 and hadn’t been in touch with Himanshi since then. He described their college days, recalling moments spent together in Delhi and Gurgaon, including commuting via metro.

“I didn’t immediately recognize her when I saw the video of her talking about the tragedy,” Elvish said. “But when I watched it carefully, I realized she was my friend from college.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

YouTuber Chooses Not to Disturb Grieving Friend

Out of respect, Elvish refrained from calling Himanshi directly, understanding that it was not the right time. Instead, he contacted a mutual friend to check on her. He revealed that the friend attempted to reach out multiple times, and Himanshi finally answered on the 31st call.

According to Elvish, Himanshi confirmed to their mutual friend that the attackers indeed asked about the victims’ religion before opening fire. This disturbing claim aligns with reports that 26 individuals, mostly tourists including two foreigners, were killed after being questioned about their faith.

Couple’s Honeymoon in Pahalgam Ends in Tragedy

Vinay and Himanshi had married on April 16 and were on their honeymoon in Baisaran, a scenic location near Pahalgam town in Anantnag district. A relative stated they initially planned to honeymoon in Switzerland, but visa issues led them to choose Kashmir instead.

Himanshi recounted the horrifying moment when her husband was shot, “We were eating bhel puri when a man approached us and asked if my husband was Muslim. When he said no, the man shot him.”

The last rites for Lieutenant Vinay Narwal were conducted in Karnal, Haryana, on Wednesday evening, with many mourning the young officer’s tragic death.