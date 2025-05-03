Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  'Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada': Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a police complaint was filed against him by a pro-Kannada organisation.

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack


Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a police complaint was filed against him by a pro-Kannada organisation. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a regional group known for advocating Kannada pride, lodged the complaint citing allegedly offensive remarks made by Nigam during a recent concert in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred at a musical event hosted by East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar last month. A video from the concert has since gone viral, showing Nigam recounting an uncomfortable exchange with a young fan who had insisted he sing a song in Kannada. In the video, the singer appears visibly annoyed as he narrates the episode.

Nigam said, “Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi… use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon.” He further added, “Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai.”

The reference to the Pahalgam terror attack, in the context of a song request, has triggered strong backlash. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam led to the deaths of 26 civilians, many of whom were tourists. Linking that tragedy to a linguistic interaction at a concert was seen by several as insensitive and inflammatory.

The Bengaluru city district president of KRV submitted the complaint, accusing Nigam of inciting discord between linguistic communities. “By equating a simple cultural request with an act of terrorism, Sonu Nigam has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community,” the complaint read. “This not only portrays us in poor light but undermines the peaceful nature of our society.”

Though Nigam clarified during the event that he respects the Kannada language and people, his remarks were perceived as disproportionate and offensive. The KRV has demanded a public apology, arguing that such comparisons foster division and reflect poorly on a state known for its pluralistic values.

As of now, no FIR has been registered, and no further legal action has been initiated beyond the complaint. However, the controversy has stirred debate on linguistic pride, public figures’ responsibilities, and the sensitive nature of national tragedies.

Nigam has yet to respond formally to the complaint.

