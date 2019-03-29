In an interview to Cinteblitz, Nihlani said he had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. With that one ad and poster, Kangana bagged Mahesh Bhatt's film Gangster, said Nihalani

Kangana Ranaut recently grabbed headlines for saying she was asked to dress in just a robe for a photoshoot of a Pahlaj Nihalani film. Responding to Kangana’s accusations, the producer warned her not to play with him. In an interview to Cinteblitz, Nihlani said he had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. With that one ad and poster, Kangana bagged Mahesh Bhatt’s film Gangster, said Nihalani. Kangana backed out of the film and requested to work on Gangster, despite signing a three-movie deal with him, said Nihalani.

The former CBFC chief said he also had a lot of things to say against her. Nihalani also spoke about the movie in question and claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was also approached for a role in the infamous movie. The movie was a youth film and was based on the lines of Cheeni Kum, said Nihalani. The movie was never a porn film, and the narration was given to Amitabh Bachchan also, however, due to prior work commitments he had to withdraw from the project. The producer reiterated that it wasn’t a porn film, nor would he be interested in making those kinds of movies.

Earlier, speaking to Mid-Day Kangana had claimed that Pahlaj Nihlani had offered him a film called I Love You Boss and that photoshoot for the same had required her to wear a robe and no undergarments. She said she was given a satin robe for a show-girl pose, that required her to flaunt her legs.

Kangana called the role a soft porn character and said she was playing a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. However, she had her inhibitions about the role, added Kangana. After doing the photoshoot, Kangana didn’t carry on with the movie, she disappeared, in fact, changed her number too, reported Mid-Day.

Though the actor admitted that soon after this incident, she managed to bag two-three projects, including her debut film, Gangster for which she won several awards. Kangana’s last release Manikarnika was a huge success at the box office and she is currently working on her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya, where she’ll be seen alongside her Queen movie co-star Rajkummar Rao.

