Pailwaan has released today and not only the audience but our favourite Salman Khan has also given a thumbs up to it, the sports drama Kannada film starring Kicchha Sudeep and Sunil Shetty is receiving a huge number of hearty messages on social media.

Pailwaan, the sports drama Kannada film starring Kicchha Sudeep and Sunil Shetty, has been released today and the film is making rounds on social media, it is being loved by everyone and Twitterati are going crazy for it. The film is an action-packed entertainer film filled with the perfect amount of humour in it. There are other actors too in this film like Aakansha Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh and everyone is receiving loves messages from their fans.

Sunil Shetty is playing a vital role in the film, Kabir Duhan Singh as a boxer too and is making an impact on the audience with his brief presence, Director S Krishna’s work is getting praised on the internet and all the people are getting crazy over it. Here we have all the messages from Twitterati’s to make your day and give you an honest review of the film.

Fans are getting emotional and wrote beautiful things on twitter for the film and said that the ending of the film was quite emotional as the journey of a wrestler to boxer made the audience motivated and excited.

Super movie #Pailwaan everything executed well 👌 4/5 — Dongi baba (@nimma_dongibaba) September 12, 2019

Pailwaan was just a amazing movie with a very good message ! Loved it! @Kabirduhansingh you were just amazing and that swag was ultimate @KicchaSudeep anna Top notch performance as always.@aakanksha_s30 you look so gorgeous . @ArjunjanyaAJ BGM Was mindblowing #pailwaan — Arun Reigns (@ArunRei04075632) September 12, 2019

Salman Khan also tweeted for the film and posted a cut out from the newspaper saying Pehlwaan is a good blend of emotions, action and comedy and Salman Khan captioned it as these two Pehlwans are buzzing and tagged Sunil Shetty and Kiccha Sudeep in it.

The story is about how the wrestler battles with his tough journey of life and win over it, Sunil Shetty is playing the role of the mentor and Kiccha Sudeep gets all the praises from the audience and from us. The day 1 of the film has gained a number of fans and there is a long journey to make for the film and no second thought about it that the film has won her heart and we just can’t wait for the Hindi remake of it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App