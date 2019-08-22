Pehlwaan trailer: Kichcha Sudeep and Suniel Shetty are all set for their upcoming film Pehlwaan. The sports drama is among the much-awaited films which will release on September 12. After the songs and the teaser, the makers have finally released the trailer of the film. Watch the trailer of Pehlwaan here–

Pehlwaan trailer: Filmmaker S Krishna is currently all set with his upcoming Kannada action drama titled Pehlwaan. The film features Kiccha Sudeep, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Aakansha Singh in lead roles and will hit the theatres on September 12. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in 9 languages but later it was decided that the film will release in just 5 languages. After inciting the audience with the teaser and the songs, finally, the makers revealed the much-awaited trailer of the film.

The trailer of Pehlwaan is a complete dose of entertainment as its combination of everything–action, drama, and romance. With strong dialogues, perfect action and fillers of emotions, the trailer has created a buzz on social media.

In the film, Sudeep will play a dual role, first, he will play a wrestler and then a boxer. Moreover, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will also mark his Kannada debut with the film. In an interview, the actor revealed that he is much excited for the film as he will live the sport of the masses that is wrestling. In the film, Suneil will play the role of Sarkar, who appears as an elderly figure to Sudeep.

Watch Pehlwaan’s trailer here–

Earlier, the makers also revealed the song titled Jai Ho Pajlwaan which featured Suniel and Sudeep and garnered a lot of praises from the audience as well as critics. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Sushant Singh, Kabir Gulhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa and Avinash in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App