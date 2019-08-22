Pailwaan trailer review: Salman Khan's Sultan and Kichcha Sudeep 's Pailwaan or Pehlwaan seems to have much more in common than just small instances. Check out Pailwaan's trailer here:

Pailwaan trailer review: From right doses of action to romance to comedy to suspense, the much-awaited trailer of the movie Pehlwaan starring Kichcha Sudeep and Suniel Shetty is out. The high on drama sports movie is based on a wrestler turning boxer, the storyline seems similar? well, yes because it has taken inspiration from Salman Khan’s box office hit Sultan.

Talking about the trailer it opens to Kichcha Sudeep standing in a boxing arena with a voiceover in the background saying one who proves his strength is rowdy and one who fights for a cause is a warrior. The one-minute fifty-three-second trailer is full of action sequences, from Kichcha Sudeepa fighting in akhada in mud to next moment fighting professionally, the trailer gives us various glimpses from the high on an action movie.

Midway during the trailer, we see glimpses of Sunil Shetty amazed by Sudeep’s wrestling skills, training him and then requesting officials to let him play nationally. But we also get to see a glimpse of Sudeep getting into petty fights which in turn lets Sudeep alone because Suniel Shetty leaves as his coach.

Suniel Shetty plays the role of Randeep Hooda from Salman Khan’s Sultan. He helped reshape Salman Khan into a boxer and made him the Sultan he was in the end. Suniel Shetty too will be Sudeep’s trainer. Directed by S Krishna, the film part from Suniel Shetty will star Aaksansha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan, Avinash, and other in lead roles.

The film is slated to release next month on September 12, 2019, and will have a five language release- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

