Pailwaan trailer social media reaction:  The trailer of Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming film Pailwaan has been finally released today in multiple languages. As the title suggests, Pailwaan revolves around Kiccha Sudeep as Krishna and his struggle to become a wrestler and eventually a boxer. Riding on high voltage action and drama, Pailwaan also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who plays his mentor in the film.

Released just a few minutes ago, fan reactions have started pouring in social media. Scouting through the early reviews, it seems like social media is divided over Pailwaan’s trailer. While a lot of fans have expressed that Pailwaan trailer is simply awesome and the hard work of the whole team is visible, some of them have also said that trailer seems rushed and fails to meet the expectations. One can also see the shadow of Sultan throughout the trailer.

Talking about Pailwaan, Filmmaker Krishna had earlier said that the film is a universal theme that will connect with everyone. In essence, Pailwaan is a sports action drama that has a lot of heart in it. While Sultan also had a romantic angle, Pailwaan seems to be centered around the story of an underdog. Directed by S Krishna and bankrolled under the banner of RRR motion pictures, Pailwaan will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Along with Sudeep and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Dulhan Singh, Avinash and Sharath Lohitashwa. 

Pailwaan is slated for a theatrical release on September 12. Just after a day of the release, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl co-starring Nushrat Bharucha will hit the silver screens. Along with Pailwaan, Kichha Sudeep will also be seen in upcoming movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Dabangg 3.

