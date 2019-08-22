Pailwaan trailer social media reaction: The wait for the trailer of Kichcha Sundeep's upcoming film Pailwaan is finally over. Slated for a release on September 12, Pailwaan also stars Suniel Shetty in a key role.

Pailwaan trailer social media reaction: The trailer of Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming film Pailwaan has been finally released today in multiple languages. As the title suggests, Pailwaan revolves around Kiccha Sudeep as Krishna and his struggle to become a wrestler and eventually a boxer. Riding on high voltage action and drama, Pailwaan also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who plays his mentor in the film.

Released just a few minutes ago, fan reactions have started pouring in social media. Scouting through the early reviews, it seems like social media is divided over Pailwaan’s trailer. While a lot of fans have expressed that Pailwaan trailer is simply awesome and the hard work of the whole team is visible, some of them have also said that trailer seems rushed and fails to meet the expectations. One can also see the shadow of Sultan throughout the trailer.

Talking about Pailwaan, Filmmaker Krishna had earlier said that the film is a universal theme that will connect with everyone. In essence, Pailwaan is a sports action drama that has a lot of heart in it. While Sultan also had a romantic angle, Pailwaan seems to be centered around the story of an underdog. Directed by S Krishna and bankrolled under the banner of RRR motion pictures, Pailwaan will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Along with Sudeep and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Dulhan Singh, Avinash and Sharath Lohitashwa.

#Pailwaan Trailer Bang Bang 🔥🔥 @KicchaSudeep Sir… Beautiful Visuals 🤩🤩💞💕💕💕 Movie is going to Big big Blockbuster in all Languages 😊😊 Advanced congratulations 💐💐💐💐 #pailwaankichcha & Team #PailwaanTrailerhttps://t.co/xiZv7CHKZH — Murali Prince (@urtrulyMurali) August 22, 2019

#PailwaanTrailer they're trying too hard but the outcome looks futile, or atleast the trailer seems so. Bad editing, why was it so rushed? and who ever dubbed for @SunielVShetty, sync eh agtilla. The Shadow of #Sultan lingers throughout the trailer. Expected better. #Sudeep. — Goutham (@gouthu_jackie) August 22, 2019

@SunielVShetty Sir at his best 👌

back with a bang 💥

Totally loved your new avatar,

which we all just

witnessing in the #PailwaanTrailer Eagerly waiting for the movie.

#Pailwaan #Pehlwaan#PailwaanOnSep12 #SunielShetty pic.twitter.com/53HfqgVAq1 — Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) August 22, 2019

#PailwaanTrailer

Epic Just Epic 👌 #KicchaSudeep is Rocking In The Trailer. Suneil Shetty's Playing an Important Role 2nd Pan Indian Film From Kannada Industry After #KGF Looks Lil Bit Inspired From Salman's #Sultan But That Doesn't Matter. Nevertheless BLOCKBUSTER LOADING🔥 — Mohammed Sohail (@ItsSohailM) August 22, 2019

Pailwaan is slated for a theatrical release on September 12. Just after a day of the release, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl co-starring Nushrat Bharucha will hit the silver screens. Along with Pailwaan, Kichha Sudeep will also be seen in upcoming movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Dabangg 3.

