Pailwaan trailer: Suniel Shetty is a popular India actor, a producer who always win the hearts of the audience with his remarkable performance. The actor gave many blockbusters to Bollywood but now the actor is going to make his debut in Kannada film. The actor reacted to directors post and reveals that he is excited but nervous about his debut in the film Pailwan. The actor earlier performed in English, Malayalam and Tamil films but Pailwan is going to be his first Kannada film.

The film is going to release in 5 languages, earlier it was supposed to release in 9 languages but due to the dominance of Hindi language, it has been dropped to 5 languages. The film Pailwaan that means wrestler is based on Boxing and wrestling where the actor Sudeep who is roped as Krishna in the film is going to perform dual role and Boxer and wrestler.

Suniel Shetty will perform a dominant character in the film as he is named Sarkar in the film.

The name suggests that how powerful is the character. Suniel Shetty’s bold look is also appreciated by the fans he looks like a typical village big personality who has all the authorities and powers of the natives. It will be interesting to see how this Tollywood film breaks the record of the Bollywood films of the actor Suniel Shetty.

Looking forward my lil brother! Excited & nervous too! My debut after all 😊 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 1, 2018

Suniel Shetty performed in many popular films like Gopi Kishan, Krishna, Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Mai Hoon Na, Welcome, Hera Pheri, Sapoot, Border, Waqt Humara Hai, Rakshak, and many more. The actor bagged many awards for his phenomenal performances. The actor performed as a hero and also be recognized as a remarkable villain. He won the award Best Villian for his film Dhadkan. He has been also appreciated for his commendable performance as the villain in the popular film Main Hoon Na.

