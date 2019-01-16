Salman Khan took Twitter to share his reviews for the Kannada film Pailwan. The movie is starred by Kichcha Sudeepa which is based on a wrestler's life story. Helmed by Swapna Krishna, the film is also starred by Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sharath Lohitashva in lead roles.

Pailwan teaser: Kannada film teaser titled Pailwaan has been released worldwide. It has already taken the social media by storm. The story is based on the life of wrestler’s life. This movie seems to share a resemblance with Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Sultan. While everyone is busy in lauding the teaser and actor’s performance, Salman Khan also took to Twitter to congratulate the team for presenting superfine acting on the teaser.

In the tweet, he mentioned Kichcha Sudeepa have taken what they started to another level. Wishing him with all luck, he can be seen congratulating to the man, to the Pailwaan. In a one-minute-teaser, the wrestlers can be seen preparing for their fight. The teaser ends with a curiosity to know more about the film.

.@KicchaSudeep , you have taken what we started to another level👏, all the best and congrats to the MAN, to the PAILWAAN💪 https://t.co/laQtS6WofQ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2019

The Kannada film is reportedly releasing in seven languages. While the teaser of the film gives a sneak peek into the wrestling-based story. Besides Salman Khan, Ganesh, Suniel Shetty and Aftab Shivdasani, Taran Adarsh, Ravi Kishan, Riteish Deshmukh also took to their Twitter to share their views.

The makers will release four teasers of Pailwan. The first teaser shows Sudeep in the wrestling ring. The second will shed light in a boxing ring. The third will be about Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s character, whereas the fourth is said to be introducing other important characters in the S Krishna-directorial flick.

Helmed by Swapna Krishna, the film is also starred by Kichcha Sudeepa, Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sharath Lohitashva in key roles.

