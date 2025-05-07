Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, Indian authorities geo-restricted the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities. This included profiles of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, and Ali Zafar.

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet


India’s recent military offensive, Operation Sindoor, which reportedly targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has provoked a strong backlash from Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Prominent actors and public figures labeled the strikes as “cowardly” and warned of rising regional tensions.

Renowned actress Mahira Khan joined the conversation by reposting a critical tweet from writer Fatima Bhutto. Sharing her own reaction via Instagram Stories, Mahira wrote:

“Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen.” Actress Hania Aamir also voiced her displeasure in a brief but direct Instagram Story that read:

“Cowardly.”

Instagram Accounts of Pakistani Stars Geo-Blocked in India

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, Indian authorities geo-restricted the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities. This included profiles of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, and Ali Zafar.

Visitors in India attempting to view these profiles now see the message:

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

India Defends Operation Sindoor as Targeted and Controlled

Indian government officials defended the cross-border operation, describing it as a “measured, precise, and non-escalatory” strike aimed solely at dismantling terrorist infrastructure. According to the government, no Pakistani military sites were targeted, and the action was meant to avoid broader military escalation.

The Indian Army later posted on social media, “Justice is served. Jai Hind.”

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also lauded the mission, praising it as a just response to the brutal Pahalgam killings. They emphasized the government’s commitment to national security and holding terrorists accountable.

The incident has added to a growing digital divide, with many Pakistani users now facing content restrictions within India. Actor Arslan Naseer even took a jab at Fawad Khan over the ban, sarcastically calling him the “Ice Age squirrel” in a viral post.

