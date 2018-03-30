A few days after the internet was praising Mahira Khan’s dancing skills as she performed on ‘UP Bihar Lootne’at a friend’s sangeet, another video of her is going viral. Just last year when photographs of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan sharing a smoke in New York had surfaced on the internet, trolls lost their collective calm and began to relentlessly insult Mahira on three fronts. For smoking a cigarette, sharing it with an Indian actor and wearing a backless dress. And now a new video of Mahira smoking at an event has gone viral wherein a gorgeously dressed Mahira is bumming a cigarette backstage. 

While several trolls continue to insult her, a large part of Twitter has come out in her defense this time. Some poked fun at trolls and termed this video “national crisis”, still others pointed out how smoking is only injurious when a woman does it.  In a recent interview, Mahira had opened up about the entire controversy and recounting how it became a “national topic and debate”, she said: “That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn’t realise that they don’t want to see me do.”

Here is what the people on twitter said:

There was one user who said that he doesn’t have a problem with Mahira smoking but instead, has a problem with her style of smoking. 

