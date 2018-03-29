Mahira Khan, who played the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, is all over the internet. The actress, who recently attended a wedding ceremony of her friend, was seen shaking her leg to some famous Bollywood numbers at the ceremony. And well, it was no less than a glamorous dance performance where Mahira is seen shaking a leg to one of the most iconic numbers, UP Bihar Lootne'.

We have loved her since her show first aired in India, we loved her big eyes and bigger smile as she acted with Fawad Khan in Humsafar and for all those who watched Raees and wondered why Mahira Khan with her perfect south Asian beauty and Bollywood-ready performance was not given a bigger role, here is some good news. You may not see her in a Bollywood film anytime soon but here is your chance to see her doing some classic Bollywood moves on songs such as UP Bihar Lootne and Kaali Teri Choti Hai. And you know what, she simply nails them all.

Mahira seems in her elements as she dances at a friend’s wedding with a few other guests. While they are all good, Mahira is outstanding and can give the original performers on these songs a run for their money. Dressed in a silver lehenga, the actor’s dance videos from the wedding are going viral. The actress performed on multiple songs and made sure she looked good doing it. Mahira Khan began her career in showbiz as a VJ in 2006 with the show Most Wanted. She later hosted Weekends With Mahira in 2008, before debuting on the big screen in 2011 with Bol, which starred actor-singer Atif Aslam in the lead role. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films of all time.

A star in her own right in Pakistan, Mahira recently appear on BBC’s Hardtalk where she spoke about her career and how she was not able to promote Raees in India and how the Shah Rukh Khan film never released in Pakistan. “Bollywood was never really the aim actually,” Mahira said in the interview, “I mean sure you could argue that I could have done more films there, for sure I could have. But right after Raees, I had already started working on Verna, even before our artists got banned in India. My focus was always Pakistan.”

She also said the ban on Pakistani artistes in India came as a “big jolt” but she has moved on. Her TV show Hamsafar, with Fawad Khan in the lead, is very popular in India too. The actress is currently filming for Saat Din Mohabbat In and Maula Jatt 2.

