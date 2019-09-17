The Pakistani Jal band musician Farhan Saeed accuses Salim Merchant of copying his song Roiyaan and there is a twitter fight going on between the two singers which have not yet lead to any conclusions.

The Pakistani Jal Band singer Farhan Saeed has accused that his song Roiyaan was copied by Salim Merchant and he wrote about that the plagiarism was done by Salim Merchant on his twitter handle.

Farhan wrote that someone had sent him Salim Merchant’s song Hareya and it is exactly the copy of his song Roiyaan, which was released in 2014. Farhan added that people have the audacity to call them as an artist when they are stealing someone’s work and he also said that if you want to do it, you should ask for it and if the other person really want to do it, the least they could do is that they can make it good.

Salim Merchant has replied to it that it was a matter of coincidence that the a chorus of his song Haareya was exactly the same like Farhan’s song Roiyaan and also added that there are many times when the notes of the music has a natural progression that makes it sound exactly the same and further said that he and Sulaiman have a track record of never plagiarising and also said that he has never heard of his song Roiyaan.

Farhan also replied that I believe it if you say so but he talks about the other co-incidence that they have same lyrics and finished it off wishing Salim good luck.

Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN. I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone's work. Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro!#stopstealing — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 14, 2019

Salim was trying to make Farhan believe and replied to it by saying that if he had to copy it, he would have done it before and added that he wished he had heard his song, before making his song Hareya and he would have made the changes in the composition.

Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

This twitter fight took an end when these two singers wished each other luck and were trying to understand the song of Salim Merchant was not plagiarised.

@salim_merchant if you say so! Another co incidence is we have the same lyricist! Anyway good luck ! — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 14, 2019

Why don’t you check with him!

If i had to copy, I would have done that way long back in my career. I really wish I had heard your song before I made mine. Would have surely made changes to our composition to make it sound different from yours. Anyway, Hope you understand.. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

