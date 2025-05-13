Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Instead of answering, Morgan turned the conversation toward an earlier controversy involving Ranveer—a deleted social media post in which he had addressed Pakistanis with a message of peace.

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Ranveer Allahbadia held up a photo of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden on Piers Morgan Show


YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, made headlines after a powerful appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he highlighted Pakistan’s alleged involvement in sheltering terrorists.

Backed by two impactful images and hard-hitting facts, Allahbadia firmly put forth India’s side in the ongoing debate on the India-Pakistan conflict.

Holding Up Proof: Laden and Rauf Images Go Viral

During the panel discussion featuring Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Hina Khar, and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, Allahbadia presented a photo of Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and another image showing Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated terrorist, allegedly leading funeral prayers attended by Pakistani military officers.

“This is the face the world recognises,” Allahbadia said, referring to bin Laden.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“And this (Rauf) is the face India recognises,” he added, emphasizing the role of Pakistan-based terror groups.

Allahbadia began his remarks by stating his intent to present “proofs, facts, and figures,” especially in regard to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations. Defending India’s military actions, he labeled them as “precise, measured, and retaliatory”, asserting that India has never been the aggressor.

He added, “India exports vaccines, engineers, philosophy, and leadership. That’s why our economy is 11 times the size of Pakistan’s.”

Ranveer’s Question Leaves Piers Morgan Speechless

In a viral three-minute clip, Ranveer directly posed a question to Piers Morgan, asking,  “You’ve seen the objective facts and figures. What do you feel about this situation?”

Instead of answering, Morgan turned the conversation toward an earlier controversy involving Ranveer—a deleted social media post in which he had addressed Pakistanis with a message of peace.

The Deleted Instagram Post: Why Ranveer Backtracked

Ranveer had once shared a post stating he held no hatred toward Pakistani citizens and wished for peace. He wrote:

“Many Indians like me don’t hate Pakistanis. Your military and ISI have hurt your country and promoted terrorism in India.”

When Morgan asked why he removed the post, Ranveer responded:

“I deleted it because Pakistan broke the ceasefire again. Any attempt to talk is met with denial—like questioning the proof of the Pahalgam attack.”

Ranveer’s Closing Remarks: “Pakistan is a Terror Hub”

Wrapping up his argument, Allahbadia delivered a sharp message, “India is fighting terrorism. Pakistan is exporting it. We’re not just protecting our borders—we’re protecting humanity.”

He reiterated that this wasn’t just an Indian stance, but the global perception of Pakistan’s growing association with terrorist activities.

ALSO READ: Why Has Cannes Film Festival Imposed A Ban On Nudity And Oversized Outfits This Year?  

Filed under

OSAMA BIN LADEN Ranveer Allahbadia The Piers Morgan Show

newsx

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?
The couple allegedly ran

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...
newsx

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of N

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix
India denies striking Pak

What Are Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, And Did India Strike Its Nuclear Facility?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

Entertainment

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

These Are Baits That I Won’t Fall Prey To: Kangana Ranaut’s Old Comments On Slamming Hollywood Resurface Amid Her International Debut

These Are Baits That I Won’t Fall Prey To: Kangana Ranaut’s Old Comments On Slamming

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom