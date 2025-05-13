Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Instead of answering, Morgan turned the conversation toward an earlier controversy involving Ranveer—a deleted social media post in which he had addressed Pakistanis with a message of peace.

Ranveer Allahbadia held up a photo of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden on Piers Morgan Show

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, made headlines after a powerful appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he highlighted Pakistan’s alleged involvement in sheltering terrorists.

Backed by two impactful images and hard-hitting facts, Allahbadia firmly put forth India’s side in the ongoing debate on the India-Pakistan conflict.

Holding Up Proof: Laden and Rauf Images Go Viral

During the panel discussion featuring Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Hina Khar, and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, Allahbadia presented a photo of Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and another image showing Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated terrorist, allegedly leading funeral prayers attended by Pakistani military officers.

“This is the face the world recognises,” Allahbadia said, referring to bin Laden.

“And this (Rauf) is the face India recognises,” he added, emphasizing the role of Pakistan-based terror groups.

Allahbadia began his remarks by stating his intent to present “proofs, facts, and figures,” especially in regard to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations. Defending India’s military actions, he labeled them as “precise, measured, and retaliatory”, asserting that India has never been the aggressor.

He added, “India exports vaccines, engineers, philosophy, and leadership. That’s why our economy is 11 times the size of Pakistan’s.”

“THIS is the narrative the world should know.” Ranveer Allahbadia holds up a picture of Osama Bin Laden during Piers Morgan’s debate on the ceasefire with Pakistan. Watch in full 👇 📺 https://t.co/Qdt5aeDU8q@piersmorgan | @BeerBicepsGuy | @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/9l0XVWZkHy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 12, 2025

Ranveer’s Question Leaves Piers Morgan Speechless

In a viral three-minute clip, Ranveer directly posed a question to Piers Morgan, asking, “You’ve seen the objective facts and figures. What do you feel about this situation?”

Instead of answering, Morgan turned the conversation toward an earlier controversy involving Ranveer—a deleted social media post in which he had addressed Pakistanis with a message of peace.

The Deleted Instagram Post: Why Ranveer Backtracked

Ranveer had once shared a post stating he held no hatred toward Pakistani citizens and wished for peace. He wrote:

“Many Indians like me don’t hate Pakistanis. Your military and ISI have hurt your country and promoted terrorism in India.”

When Morgan asked why he removed the post, Ranveer responded:

“I deleted it because Pakistan broke the ceasefire again. Any attempt to talk is met with denial—like questioning the proof of the Pahalgam attack.”

Ranveer’s Closing Remarks: “Pakistan is a Terror Hub”

Wrapping up his argument, Allahbadia delivered a sharp message, “India is fighting terrorism. Pakistan is exporting it. We’re not just protecting our borders—we’re protecting humanity.”

He reiterated that this wasn’t just an Indian stance, but the global perception of Pakistan’s growing association with terrorist activities.