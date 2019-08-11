Pakistan woman calls out Priyanka Chopra for encouraging nuclear war against Pak, watch video: Priyanka Chopra recently handled a woman very gracefully after she called out on her for encouraging a nuclear war against Pakistan. The Pakistani woman raised questions over Priyanka's role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador while referring to Priyanka's tweet where she praised the Indian Army.

Pakistan woman calls out Priyanka Chopra for encouraging nuclear war against Pak, watch video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most vocal global actors as she barely takes a step back from commenting on the key issues. The Baywatch actor, recently, garnered a massive round of applause for her response to a Pakistani girl who called her a hypocrite. The verbal war broke out between the two ladies when Priyanka was speaking at the Beautycon Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The Pakistani woman raised questions over Priyanka’s role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador while alluding to Priyanka’s tweet where she praised the Indian Army. The woman called out on Priyanka for encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan that too after being the United Nations Goodwill ambassador.

The woman further went on to call Priyanka, a hypocrite, adding that millions of people have supported Priyanka in her business. The woman was referring to Priyanka’s controversial tweet where she hailed long live India. After patiently listening to the woman, Priyanka gracefully retorted that she doesn’t like war but she is patriotic.

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

She further apologised for hurting the sentiments of those who have loved her and still love her. She further advised the woman not to yell and love each other. Talking about women empowerment, the actor said that more opportunities would come if women support each other.

She asserted that women make 50% of the world population and are required in every field. She added that she has been trying to bring women forward in her own small way. She said that she wants to create a world around her that is being run by women as women do their jobs really well.

