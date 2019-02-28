Ever since the Pakistan actor Veena Mallik has mocked IAF officer Abhinandan Vardhman capture in Pakistan, there is no end to the support for the brave-hearted officer. In such sensitive times, the Pakistan actor Veena Mallik made a mock of the capture of Abhinandan. Now, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has come out in open to give a befitting reply to the actor.

Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinanadan Vardhman’s seizure in Pakistan has left the whole nation in a state of anguish. In relation to this, recently, Pakistani actor Veena Mallik came out to mock Abhinandan Vardhman on Twitter. In the tweet, she said that it was just been a while you had come here, let us greet you properly in our country. This didn’t go well with Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. Tanu-weds-Manu actor has given a befitting reply in a Twitter post. In her post, she has mentioned that she should shame upon her sick mindset. Indian Force officers are brave heroes of our nation. They are gracious & dignified in the face of capture.

This tweet is a big example of how the country has stood up against the issue like terrorism. Even the actors are also participating actively in the protest. Many other Indian actors like Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar are extending their support towards wing commander Abhinandan and his firm reply towards the Pakistani army. When the whole nation is praying and urging for the Commando’s safety then a tweet like this from a Pakistani artist is really unacceptable.

Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick https://t.co/KvJH8ClkmW — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 28, 2019

Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you. 🇮🇳 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 27, 2019

T 3103 – Abhinandan .. शीश झुका कर .. अभिनंदन 🙏 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2019

Ever since the capture videos of Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan has gone viral, the tweeple continue to retweet against the same. Now, the Pakistani actor’s comment has only added fuel to the fire in this sensitive situation.

