Pakistani actor Veena Malik's tweet against Wing Commander Abhinandan gets a stinging rebuke from Swara Bhasker
Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinanadan Vardhman’s seizure in Pakistan has left the whole nation in a state of anguish. In relation to this, recently, Pakistani actor Veena Mallik came out to mock Abhinandan Vardhman on Twitter. In the tweet, she said that it was just been a while you had come here, let us greet you properly in our country. This didn’t go well with Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. Tanu-weds-Manu actor has given a befitting reply in a Twitter post. In her post, she has mentioned that she should shame upon her sick mindset. Indian Force officers are brave heroes of our nation. They are gracious & dignified in the face of capture.
This tweet is a big example of how the country has stood up against the issue like terrorism. Even the actors are also participating actively in the protest. Many other Indian actors like Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar are extending their support towards wing commander Abhinandan and his firm reply towards the Pakistani army. When the whole nation is praying and urging for the Commando’s safety then a tweet like this from a Pakistani artist is really unacceptable.
Ever since the capture videos of Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan has gone viral, the tweeple continue to retweet against the same. Now, the Pakistani actor’s comment has only added fuel to the fire in this sensitive situation.
