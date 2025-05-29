Home
Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Her statement comes at a time of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty.

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Hina Khawaja Bayat


Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat sparked concern on Thursday after posting a video highlighting the lack of basic water facilities at key public places, including the Karachi International Airport.

Her statement comes at a time of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty.

No Water in Airport Washrooms, Claims Actress

In the video shared on her official social media handle, Hina Khawaja Bayat is seen standing at the Karachi airport, visibly distressed by the situation.

She stated, “At a time when we should be celebrating Pakistan’s progress, there is not even water in the airport washrooms. People are unable to perform wuzu, pray namaz, or even assist their children in using the restroom.”

Criticism of Institutional Negligence and Governance

The veteran actress went on to question the country’s infrastructure and public service accountability. “Why are our airports and public institutions in such a state? No one takes responsibility, and nothing is being done to improve the condition,” she said.

She further criticized the administration for focusing on flashy new projects without fixing existing systems. “There’s talk of new trains and massive developments, but what about the facilities we already have? It’s shameful that an international airport doesn’t have running water,” Hina remarked.

Indus Water Treaty Suspension Adds to Pakistan’s Woes

The alleged water crisis follows India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The treaty halt came in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, believed to have links to Pakistan. This strategic move by India has intensified the water scarcity narrative within Pakistan, especially in sensitive regions.

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently signaled openness to dialogue with India, expressing willingness to address long-standing disputes. His statement comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted military response against terrorist bases across the border.

India Firm on Preconditions for Talks and Treaty Resumption

Responding to Sharif’s proposal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that India will only engage in dialogue under its own terms.

“As far as the Indus Water Treaty is concerned, it will remain in abeyance until Pakistan irreversibly stops its support for cross-border terrorism,” Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India’s firm stance by declaring that “water and blood cannot flow together,” referring to Pakistan’s alleged involvement in terrorist activities. He reiterated that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes concrete action against terrorism.

