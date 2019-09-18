Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan not to perform in the United States for a Pakistani promoter named Moazzma Hunain.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written letters to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan asking them to step down from participating in an event organized by Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain. According to reports, the three renowned singers were supposed to perform at the event scheduled to be held on November 17, 2019, in the United States.

According to an ANI report on Twitter, “Federation of Western India Cine Employees writes to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu & Udit Narayan:Having learnt that you’re to perform in US on 17 Nov in an event by Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, FWICE requests your reversal step to delink your participation from the event”.

Moreover, reports have it that Diljit Dosanjh was also invited to perform in a concert organized by the Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqi in the United States. However, when asked by the Indian film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to step down from the show, the singer-actor responded that he will always stand for the greater interest of the nation.

In another similar incident, singer Mika Singh was banned from working in India, for performing in Pakistan. Mika later apologized to the FWICE for performing in Pakistan and said that he would not repeat the same in future.

