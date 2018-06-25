Pakistani singer Ali Zafar files a defamation suit against Meesha Shafi for causing injury to his reputation. After 2 months, the actor-turned-singer filed a case against Shafi worth Rs 1 billion. Singer Ali Zafar's suit read, "As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the actor as a part of a motivated conspiracy.

Singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar files a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi after he was accused of sexual harassment on social media two months ago. On Saturday, Zafar filed a Defamation Ordinance 2002 in a district court in Lahore for causing tremendous injury to his reputation, livelihood and goodwill worth Rs 1 billion. Singer Ali Zafar’s suit read, “As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the plaintiff as part of a motivated conspiracy to tarnish the plaintiff’s good image through making false accusations.

It further said that the defendant has associated herself with the global #MeToo movement, with one of the launchers of the #MeToo movement Rose McGowan labelling the defendant as ‘a heroine for our times’. Stating the Rs 1 billion damages to Ali Zafar’s reputation, the notice read: “Be that as it may, that due to the defamatory campaign being spearheaded by the defendant, the plaintiff besides special damages in case of defamation further suffered the following damages: Mental torture Rs. 2 crore, Loss of contacts Rs. 8 crore, Loss of reputation/goodwill Rs. 50 crore, Loss of business opportunities Rs. 40 crore.”

On April 20, Meesha took to her Twitter account let her fans know that singer Ali Zafar had harassed her. Her post said that she was subjected to sexual harassment of a physical nature by her colleague from the same industry. She further wrote that the incident took place because she was an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind out.

The tweet obviously didn’t go well with Zafar who denied the claims of harassment case lodged against him by Meesha Shafi. He accused her of disrespecting his family, industry and fans. He concluded the tweet and wrote, “I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails.”

