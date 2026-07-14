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Home > Entertainment News > Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’

Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’

Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has showered praise on Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, calling it a powerful and deeply emotional film. In a heartfelt video, she said the story left her devastated, applauded Diljit for tackling a difficult chapter in Punjab's history, and reflected on the need for leaders with conviction.

Satluj (Photo: X)
Satluj (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 20:45 IST

Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has heaped praise on Diljit Dosanjh’s latest film Satluj, describing it as one of the most moving films she has watched in recent years. In a video shared on Instagram, the celebrated actor said the film’s portrayal of a painful chapter in Punjab’s history left her emotionally shaken and unable to stop thinking about it. Ansari said she had heard considerable buzz around the film before watching it, but its emotional weight exceeded her expectations. According to her, the story highlighted the suffering endured by countless families and served as a reminder of the human cost of violence.

“I couldn’t sleep properly for days after watching it,” she said, adding that the film lingered with her long after the credits rolled.

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‘Diljit chose courage over comfort’

Ansari commended Diljit Dosanjh for taking on a subject that remains sensitive decades later. She said the actor deserved appreciation for bringing an important historical story to a wider audience instead of opting for safer, commercial themes.

She also reflected on the tragedy of people from the same land turning against one another, noting that the violence depicted in the film affected families on both sides of the India-Pakistan border. For her, Satluj is not just a film but a reminder of a shared history marked by grief and loss.

A reflection on conviction and leadership

Beyond the film itself, Ansari used the opportunity to reflect on changing times. She spoke about an earlier generation of people who, in her view, stood firmly by their principles and were willing to sacrifice everything for their beliefs, their country and justice.

She questioned whether such unwavering conviction is becoming increasingly rare today, saying society appears to be missing many of the courageous voices that once inspired generations.

The story behind Satluj

Released directly on ZEE5 on July 3, Satluj was taken down from the streaming platform within days, drawing attention from viewers and industry observers. The reasons behind its removal have not been officially explained.

The film is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the renowned human rights activist who exposed allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during Punjab’s insurgency in the 1990s. Khalra was abducted and murdered in 1995, and years later, several police officials were convicted in connection with his killing.

By revisiting Khalra’s story, Satluj shines a light on one of the most contentious chapters in modern Punjab’s history—a subject that continues to evoke strong emotions across borders.

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Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’
Tags: Bushra Ansaridiljit dosanjhJaswant Singh KhalraSatluj

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Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’

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Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’

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Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’
Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’
Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’
Pakistani Veteran Bushra Ansari Praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: ‘I Couldn’t Sleep For Days…’

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