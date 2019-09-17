Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Karan Deol is all set to storm the nation with his first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actor is getting a positive response from the audiences as its teaser has got more than 27 million views with lovable comments from the fans.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Bollywood’s new era has been started as young stars are giving tough competition to every established actor in the industry, be it their prowess acting or public appearances they have won millions of hearts and this time Deols are grabbing all the limelight, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is debuting in Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is already creating a right buzz in the industry and Karan is getting love from every corner of the nation, the film teaser, poster, songs, all are trending on social media. In an interview given to News X, Karan was asked about the legacy which now has been passed on to him from Dharm Ji, to which Karan replied, if he will carry this legacy baggage then he wouldn’t be able to give 100% to his work, with this film he wants to make his mom and dad proud.

Actor even added that he is anxiously waiting for September 20 as he wants to know audiences reaction towards his film,While Sahher the leading lady of the film, revealed some sneak peek offset moment, where once Karan pillow got burnt by the heater and he placed that burnt pillow in front of her door and when she opened the door she was shrieked as it was looking like dead animal with all the fur coming out of it, Sahher laughed.

Watch the exclusive interview here:

Even Sunny Deol in his full filmy style appealed to his fans to watch his son’s movie and said, you guys all know that I have Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, which he will not use… please give the same love to Karan as you gave it to me and do visit to the cinema hall on September 20.

