Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas first poster: Sunny Deol took to the photo and video sharing platform Instagram a short while ago to share the first poster of his son Karan Deol's upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 19, 2019, which will mark his step towards his cinematic journey. The film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will feature Karan Deol opposite debutante Sahher Bambba.

Sunny Deol took to his official Instagram handle a short while ago to share the first poster of his son, Karan Deol’s forthcoming film as he begins his cinematic journey. The upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will feature Karan Deol opposite debutante Sahher Bambba. Deol captioned the picture expressing his pride as a father by presenting his son’s first poster. The news has enthralled the fans who are excited to witness the talent of Karan on screen as his father.

Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol has done over a hundred films in his career spanning over 35 years and has won two National Film Awards and two Filmfare awards. The actor made his debut opposite fellow debutante Amrita Singh in Betab for which he was awarded Filmfare Best Actor nomination. Subsequently, he went on to star in numerous successful films in the 1980s and 1990s. He made his debut as a director and producer with Dillagi, in which he starred alongside his brother Bobby Deol. His critically recognised work includes Manzil Manzil (1984), Saveray Wali Gaadi (1986), Sultanat (1986), Dacait (1987), Yateem (1988), Veerta (1993), Imtihaan (1994), Salaakhen (1998) and Farz (2001).

The poster reveals the first look of Karan Deol with Sahher Bambba in the film and is raising the anticipation of the fans who are looking forward the release, which is slated on 19 July this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wZkJlSktHQ

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More