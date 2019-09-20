Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: This Friday is super exciting for cinephiles as three new movies, i.e Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam hits the screens. There is especially a lot of excitement around PPDKP as the film marks Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's debut in Bollywood.

One trend that will never go out of vogue in any film industry would be the launch of new actors. Some manage to shine as emerging stars and stay relevant while many disappear after a blink and miss stint on the 70mm screen. The year 2019 has been no different. As we welcome two new faces today with the release of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, we have with us a report card of the debutants who tried their luck in Bollywood this year.

Karan Deol, Saher Bambba: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas marks the launch of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. Directed by Sunny Deol, the movie is about a young couple who meet on an adventurous trip and fall in love. With mixed reviews coming in from all quarters, it will be interesting to see how the movie fares at the box office. It is to be noted that Karan Deol has already bagged his second film, which is going to be a comedy flick with Total Dhamaal director Inder Kumar.

Meezaan Jaffrey, Sharmin Segal: Malaal, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marked the debut of Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. While both the actors showed promise on the big screen, especially Meezaan, Malaal tanked at the box office by earning just Rs 45 lakh on its opening day. Both the actors are yet to land a movie after Malaal.

Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria: Both Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made their debut with Student of the year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. The college flick can be regarded as a hit as it earned Rs 12 crore on its opening day and collected about Rs 69 crore in its entire run. After SOTY 2, the two divas have been grabbing headlines for some reason or the other. While Ananya has films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kaali Peeli, Tara Sutaria has been roped in for projects like Marjaavaan and RX 100 Hindi remake.

Karan Kapadia: You must be wondering, who? That’s the point. Karan Kapadia, who is Dimple Kapadia’s nephew, made his debut with action flick Blank alongside Sunny Deol. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Karan is yet to sign his next film.

Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl: Launched by Salman Khan in the film Notebook, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl are yet to bag their next project. Their film Notebook earned Rs 50 lakh on its opening day and consolidated its business in Rs 3.72 crore.

Abhimanyu Dassani: Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani made his acting debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota earlier this year opposite Radhika Madan. While the film received mixed reviews, the film managed to earn just Rs 2.03 crore in its lifetime. After Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu will be seen in the film Nikamma alongside YouTuber Shirley Setia. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty.

Later this year, we will see newcomers like Sanjana Sanghi and Saiee Manjrekar foraying into the Hindi Film Industry with films like Dil Bechara and Dabangg 3 respectively.

