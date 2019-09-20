Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review, Sunny Deol son Karan Deol film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas review and rating: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is now on silver screens, the film has lived up to the expectations. The film has a good storyline but the dialogue delivery is not that impactful.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a cute love story which is all flattered in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, it a story of a Girl Seher who is a video blogger and find an escape from the family functions and managed to reach Manali, Ujhi Camp. The girl found a mountaineer there, he was Karan and he had a tour business there. Both of them meet there and then the love story begins.

Karan and Sahher have same names in the film. The girl Seher seemed to be egoistic but Karan decided to broke her ego and tried to change her personality. All his efforts marked the change in the girl, but the second phase of the film is full of action, drama, and emotions. In the first half where Karan is all smiling, viewers got to see his different expressions.

The plot of the film is different and unique so we can say that the film is a one-time watch at least. People who loved to watch the film like typical love stories can choose to watch Karan and Sahher’s debut film. The film is Sunny Deol’s directorial, there are many actors who directed the debut film of their son’s, from Rajesh Kapoor to Rakesh Roshan there are many actors who had great support in the success of their children.

Everybody knows the efforts of Sunil Dutt in the success of Sanjay Dutt, after the father’s compassion, there are actors who are now superstars. Karan Deol was not up to the mark on his dialogue delivery as compare to his father and grandfather. But his performance was not that bad, we can count on him as it was his debut film. The competition for star kids is increasing day by day, as the faces coming out of the industry are creating buzz.

