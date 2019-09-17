Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is all set to release on September 20 and in an exclusive interview with NewsX, Sunny Deol had raised the request to fans to watch the film and that too in a filmy way, watch video.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas star cast in an exclusive interview with NewsX has spilled the beans about their film and the director of the film Sunny Deol was also there who is very excited for the release of the film as it is his son’s debut in the Bollywood industry and not only Karan Deol is marking his debut but the actress Sahher Bamba is also marking her debut with this film.

Sunny Deol said that he is very excited and that Karan is taking thee legacy well and there is too much pressure on him but he should not take it and enjoy instead. Sunny Deol even requested the fans to watch the film and said the legendary Dhai Kilo Ka Haath dialogue and said on September 20 his directorial film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is going to release and added Ye Dhai Kilo Ka Hath Jab Uthta Hai Na To Aadmi Uthta Nahi Uth Jata Hai but he will not do that instead asked politely to go out and watch his son Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba’s film.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass is a romantic drama film which is marking the debut of the newbies of the town Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba, the film is directed by Sunny Deol and is produced by Dharmendra, the shooting of the film took place in the hilly region of Himachal Pradesh and showcased scenic beauty with the beautiful young actors. The film shares a love story of Karan and Sahher in it.

Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba also talked about the pranks they played on each other while they were offsets as Karan is a mischevious guy and they talked about it in the exclusive interview with NewsX and you can check it out here:

The film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release this coming weekend on September 20.

