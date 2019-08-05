Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser audience and celebrity reaction: Directed by father of Karan Deol, Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release in the cinema screens on September 20. The teaser of the film has been released, let's take a look at how the audience and celebrities feel about this.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser audience and celebrity reaction: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas features the third generation of Deol family, Karan Deol in lead role and with this, he will mark his entry into Bollywood. The romance drama movie divulges you to the magical world of first love and stars Sahher Bambba as the female lead.

As the teaser of the film released today, it opens to the debutants crossing a river via ropeway and mountaineering on snow-clad mountains. The film talks about first love and also stars Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles. From being shot on the rough terrains of Ladakh to giving stunning glimpses of mother nature, the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie looks impressive.



To make the announcement of the teaser releasing today, Taran Adarsh, Bollywood analyst, and trade critic shared a tweet where he wrote the third-generation Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas teaser showcases terrific visuals and marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. Directed by Suny Deol, the movie is set to release on September 20, 2019.

See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

Third generation Deol… #PalPalDilKePaas teaser showcases some terrific visuals… Marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba… Directed by Sunny Deol… 20 Sept 2019 release… #PalPalDilKePaasTeaser: https://t.co/8t0aa2jbrJ pic.twitter.com/6AL1ZjBNVt — Taran Adarsh Fans (@taran_adarshFC) August 5, 2019

Among other celebrities who are all praises for this beautiful teaser are Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar. Taking to their official twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote recreating the magic of first love, looks beautifully shot. Congratulations Sunny Deol for Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas and wishing Karan all the best as the legacy continues.

Recreating the magic of first love…looks beautifully shot! Congratulations @iamsunnydeol for #PalPalDilKePaas and wishing Karan all the very best! The legacy definitely continues 🙂https://t.co/MQAby8pOED — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2019

Varun Dhawan too congratulated and welcomed Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba to Bollywood and wrote looks like a lot of hard work has gone into this guys.

Looks like a lot of love and hard work has gone into this. Guys please welcome #KaranDeol & #SahherBambba in the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas: https://t.co/32PUpiB8bB @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 5, 2019

More reactions of celebrities are awaited, till then let’s take a look at what Twitterati feels about this stunning teaser here:

Amazing teaser! Sunny Deol and the film team have made GREAT WORK!👍

Wishing a big success to Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba!💖#PalPalDilKePaas #PalPalDilKePaasTeaser https://t.co/UjHq4eW8u7 — DEOLOMANIA RusForum (@sowika71) August 5, 2019

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas | Official Teaser | Karan Deol | Sahher Bambba | Sun… https://t.co/Lz63B4srAv via @YouTube @iamsunnydeol sir ,trailer is beautiful ,magnum ,flamboyant ,really looking forward to see #karandeol and #saheer in this gem love story#PalPalDilKePaasTeaser — Abhiraaj chaudhary (@AbhiraajC) August 5, 2019

Sir you choose a wrong day to release

However good luck to you @iamsunnydeol

Something I love to watch #PalPalDilKePaasTeaser#PalPalDilKePaas https://t.co/Qqbj09fuI9 — Amit (@Shielurawat) August 5, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App