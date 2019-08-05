Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser audience and celebrity reaction: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas features the third generation of Deol family, Karan Deol in lead role and with this, he will mark his entry into Bollywood. The romance drama movie divulges you to the magical world of first love and stars Sahher Bambba as the female lead.
As the teaser of the film released today, it opens to the debutants crossing a river via ropeway and mountaineering on snow-clad mountains. The film talks about first love and also stars Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles. From being shot on the rough terrains of Ladakh to giving stunning glimpses of mother nature, the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie looks impressive.
To make the announcement of the teaser releasing today, Taran Adarsh, Bollywood analyst, and trade critic shared a tweet where he wrote the third-generation Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas teaser showcases terrific visuals and marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. Directed by Suny Deol, the movie is set to release on September 20, 2019.
See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:
Among other celebrities who are all praises for this beautiful teaser are Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar. Taking to their official twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote recreating the magic of first love, looks beautifully shot. Congratulations Sunny Deol for Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas and wishing Karan all the best as the legacy continues.
Varun Dhawan too congratulated and welcomed Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba to Bollywood and wrote looks like a lot of hard work has gone into this guys.
More reactions of celebrities are awaited, till then let’s take a look at what Twitterati feels about this stunning teaser here: