Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba have recently created a buzz with the teaser of the much-anticipated film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The one- minute video introduces the debutant actors Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, who will do their debut in the film. Though much has not been unveiled about the film, apart from the fact that it will be a new-age love story.

The promo is like a visual treat, shot in snow-covered mountains in Himachal Pradesh and certain locations in the teaser will surely capture your attention instantly. Karan looks cute with his innocent smile meanwhile, Sahher Bambba looks pretty. Moreover, in the era of biopics and remakes, the film serves as a refreshing break.

The romantic drama is directed by Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and is bankrolled under the banners of Sunny Sounds P LTD and Zee Studios. Meanwhile, the film will hit the theatres on September 20, 2019. Apart from the newcomers, the film will feature Megna Malik, Kamini Kaushik, Akash Dhar, Sachin Khedkar, Aakash Ahuja and Simone Singh in supporting roles.

Watch the teaser here–

On his son’s debut, Sunny Deol recently opened up saying that it is a very emotional moment to see his kid follow his steps and do his debut. He further added saying that he hopes that the audience loves the film. It seems that both the debutants left no stone unturned for the film. Reports revealed that over 400 women were auditioned for Bambba’s role. Meanwhile, the music of the film is composed by Sachet-Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi and Rishi Rich and the title song will be a recreation of a hit song.

For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring

