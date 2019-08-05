Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser review: The wait for the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba is finally over. Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release in the cinema screens on September 20.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser review: Bollywood is all set to welcome two fresh faces with the release of the upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Touted as a romantic drama, Pal PaL Dil Ke Paas marks the debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. Interestingly, Sunny Deol, who has also donned the director’s hat for this film, auditioned about 400 women to find the leading lady. After raising excitement among fans with several posters, the makers of the film have released the official teaser today.

Unlike most teasers, this one refrains from giving out too much information about the characters as well as the story. With a visually stunning backdrop, the teaser introduces Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba and promises a rivetting love story between two individuals who love adventure sports. It’s short, crisp and maintains the curiosity around the film.

Helmed by Sunny Deol and bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also stars Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar. While sharing the teaser, the makers of the film wrote dive into the magic and adventure of first love.

Sunny Deol had earlier opened up about Karan Deol’s Bollywood debut to a news portal and said that seeing his son Karan make his debut on the big screen is a very emotional moment for him. He hopes the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that he had received for so many years. Shot in Himachal Pradesh and Manali, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 20, 2019. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt’s film Prasthanam.

