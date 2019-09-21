As per the latest reports, Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is leading the box office race against Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas marks the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

Bollywood is a very unpredictable industry. Every weekend, we see stars in the making and unmaking at the 70mm screen. This weekend is no different. Despite the film releases of bigwigs like Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Dutt, it is the debutants of the week, i.e Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba who are leading the box office race. As all eyes are glued on the opening day figures of The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a report by Box Office India suggests that Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has outscored the other two releases.

Early trends say that Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has earned an estimated collection of Rs 1-1.10 crore. The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam, on the other hand, are behind the race having collected just Rs 80-85. It is speculated that collections of The Zoya Factor could go higher due to the response received by the film in Kerala, owing to Dulquer Salmaan’s popularity. However, The Zoya Factor is not the first choice for Hindi cinema-going audience.

Instead of new releases like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor or Prassthanam, Ayushmann Khurrana is still winning hearts at the cinema screens with his dream act in Dream Girl as Pooja. In its second Friday at the box office, Dream Girl has packed a grand total of Rs 77.50 crore. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Chhichhore is still going strong at the box office and has emerged as a box office hit by entering into the Rs 100 crore club.

The three releases this Friday have a big-ticket window at the cinema screens and can grow big until the release of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War. Featuring one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood, War is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, 2019. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

