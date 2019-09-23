Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam box office collection day 3: The three releases of September 20, i.e Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam, are showing a dismal performance at the box office. Amongst the three releases, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is leading the box office race.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam box office collection day 3: This past Friday has been a dull deal at the cinema screens despite the release of big banner films like The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Even the presence of stars with the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Dutt among many others could not urge the audience to watch the films in theatres, resulting in a dismal performance at the box office. Exceeding all expectations, it is rather newcomers Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that is attracting more people to the cinema screens.

The opening weekend collections of the three films are in and the report doesn’t sound that great. According to a report by Box Office India, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, featuring Karan and Sahher, earned Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, Rs 1.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday, garnering a total collection of Rs 4.60 crore. Prassthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala, ranks second on the charts. Earning Rs 80 lakhs on Day 1, Rs 90 lakhs on Day 2 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 3, Prassthanam has collected a total collection of Rs 2.95 crore.

The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, ranks the lowest with Rs 2.30 crore. The film earned Rs 70 lakhs on Friday and Rs 80 lakhs on Saturday as well as Sunday. Instead of the three new releases, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl continue to be the first choices for cinema-goers.

In its Weekend 3, Chhichhore has successfully managed to cross Rs 125 crore mark and is trending better than prior releases like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy and Super 30. Dream Girl, on the other hand, is slowly but steadily inching towards Rs 100 crore mark. Film trade analysts have predicted that Dream Girl might enter Rs 100 crore club today.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.45 cr

Total: ₹ 97.65 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

⭐️ Will hit ₹ 💯 cr on Day 11 [second Mon].#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

#Chhichhore continues to make big noise at the BO… Excellent trending in Weekend 3… Trends better [Weekend 3] than #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #GullyBoy and #Super30… Crosses ₹ 125 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 3.09 cr, Sat 5.70 cr, Sun 7.14 cr. Total: ₹ 125.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

While there is no big release on the upcoming Friday, films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam are expected to face stiff competition on Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, with the release of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

