Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title track: Debutant Karan Deol, Sahhher Bambba fail to impress but Arjit Singh saves the day and the song with his melodious soulful voice. The song has been crooned by the king of romance Arjit Singh and Parampara Thakur.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title track: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title track starring debutant Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba is out! Crooned by the king of romance Arjit Singh, Parampara Thakur, penned by Siddharth Gupta, and composed by Sachet Parampara is one melodious track with all the right doses of ingredients. But one drawback of the music video is Karan Deol, Sahher Bammba are not able to lip-sync, however, it is in a small number of places but Arjit Singh’s voice saves the video. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title track sung by Arijit Singh is one soulful track!

The title track which went live a few minutes back has already crossed 150k views on Youtube and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are waiting for Sunny Deol’s movie to go up. Receiving great reviews, the song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is being titled as the love anthem of the year by fans.

Talking about the music video, it opens to Sahher Bammba singing on a stage and sharing eye contact with Karan Deol. The soulful romantic single shows the chemistry between the duo and how they both have eyes for each other even in an auditorium full of people. The movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas apart from starring debutant Karan Deol and Sahher Bammba will also feature Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna, Akash Dhar in pivotal roles.

Check out the title track of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas here:

Directed by Sunny Deol, produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sound Pvt Ltd is slated to release on September 20, 2019. From the duo showcasing interest in adventure sports to the song being shot in picturesque Spiti valley, Ladakh, the song as well as the movie is surely going to be one visual spectacle. The movie has been exclusively shot in Manali, Ladakh and New Delhi.

Check out the teaser of the movie here:

