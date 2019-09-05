Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer will hit the box on September 20. The romantic drama has been directed by Sunny Deol. Makers of the film released the trailer today, watch the full trailer here.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with his upcoming romantic drama film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas alongside Sahher Bambba. Directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Sunny Sounds P Ltd and Zee Studios, the film will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019. Simone Singh, Akash Dhar, Mannu Sandhu among others will also be a part of the film.

Makers of the film recently released the trailer of the romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas featuring lead actors Karan and Sahher. The on-screen chemistry of the couple looks intense. The two minutes trailer shows the couple holidaying in Ladakh, Manali and Spiti Valley having a gala time together. The movie seems to be interesting with all the adventure scenes and the intense love story has a lot to offer. After watching the trailer fans are also impressed by the plot and the actors and are excited to see the movie.

The official teaser was released on August 5, the video garnered a positive response from fans and managed to get more than 8 million views. Many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others took to Instagram and wished Karan for his upcoming flick. Watch the trailer here:

So far two songs from the upcoming romantic drama were released a few weeks ago titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Ho Jaa Awara. Both the songs have got a crazy response from fans getting more than 10 million views. The movie will clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer starrer The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam which are releasing on the same date. The performance of the movie might suffer because of the other releases.

