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Home > Entertainment News > Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna

Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna

Actress Palak Purswani tied the knot with partner Rohan Khanna at the Isha Yoga Centre, making history as the first actress to wed in front of the majestic 112-foot Adiyogi statue.

Palak Purswani, Image Credits- Instagram
Palak Purswani, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 19:16 IST

Television favourite and Bigg Boss OTT 2-star Palak Purswani has officially tied the knot with her partner, marketing executive Rohan Khanna. Breaking away from typical lavish destination trends, the couple made history as the first actress to hold her wedding ceremony at the divine Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The intimate affair perfectly blended deep spirituality with minimalist elegance. 

Why Did Palak Purswani Choose Adiyogi for Her Wedding?

On scanning the rumour mill for hints on what was planned by the insiders over the past few months, the insiders had been talking about celebrating abroad in Jordan. Palak and Rohan have made an about turn to celebrate within their own country, at the Isha Yoga Center, because of the spiritual connection the couple shares with the place.

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It is in line with the ideology the couple has regarding protecting their relationship from excessive public scrutiny until they are ready to share the celebration with everyone. The grandiose 112 feet statue will be used as the backdrop during the ceremony.

What Happened During the Sunrise Ceremony?

On June 26, 2026, both of them tied the knot in a beautiful sunrise ceremony with just their immediate families in attendance. The moment the sunrays of the day fell on the idol, the newlyweds started performing their pheras.

Some of the special aspects of the morning ceremony included:

  • Natural Blessings: A gentle, sudden drizzle and a vibrant rainbow framed the sky right as the rituals took place.

  • Minimalist Aesthetic: Timeless white florals and clean accents that complemented the venue rather than competing with it.

  • Strict Privacy: The couple purposefully restricted live social media updates to ensure everyone remained fully present.

“The biggest ‘hero’ of our wedding was always meant to be Adiyogi, not the decor. It allowed every guest to truly experience the energy of the space.” – Palak Purswani

How Did the Couple Keep the Festivities Low-Key?

In the time when wedding celebrations of stars have become a public affair, it is nice to find celebrities who manage to avoid such media madness deliberately. As Palak pointed out, the fact that they could keep everything about their wedding private made it possible for them to celebrate this occasion as people in love.

The choice of having the wedding at home, not abroad, made them free of the need to explain their decisions to anyone.

What Is Next for the Newlyweds?

Now that the spiritual rites have been performed, the two have started planning on balancing their busy professional lives along with their marriage life. While Rohan Khanna will continue performing his distinguished job in the field of marketing, Palak is excited about her upcoming acting assignments.

It seems like the couple will concentrate on traveling and creating their own home with spirituality as its foundation. As of now, they are relishing the calm period of their life without any camera around.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav Isn’t The First: Here Are The Actors Who Have Spent Time Behind Bars

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Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna

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Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna

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Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna
Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna
Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna
Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna

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