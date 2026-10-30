LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have reportedly parted ways after more than three years of dating. A report claims Ibrahim initiated the split, which was described as amicable. Neither has confirmed the news.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan (Image: X)
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-30 19:57 IST

Actors Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are rumoured to have parted ways after having been together for more than three years now. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the couple has reportedly broken up amicably, with Ibrahim being the one to take the first step in this direction.

What is surprising is the fact that the news has come when the duo was seen enjoying a tiger safari at Ranthambore in October. Till date, neither Palak nor Ibrahim have confirmed the breakup news. What’s even more surprising is that till date, the duo has not even admitted to being in a relationship with each other.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Initiated The Reported Breakup Between Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan?

As per Hindustan Times, sources privy to the situation claimed that Ibrahim was the one who took the decision to call it quits on their relationship. It was reported that the parting of ways was a smooth one, but no cause was specified for it. Sources quoted by the publication said that the couple wanted to keep their personal matters out of the limelight and wanted to focus on their professional commitments.

It was also revealed by a source that the shoots scheduled between Palak and Ibrahim have either been cancelled or postponed. But there have been no comments from the actors about this matter yet. It is worth noting here that both of them continue following each other on Instagram. According to sources quoted by Hindustan Times, Ibrahim will be appearing in a celebrity talk show soon and wants to keep the news of their break-up out of focus.

It should be kept in mind that all these facts are based on sources reported by the media.

Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Were Recently Spotted Together In Ranthambore

The breakup reports emerged shortly after Palak and Ibrahim were reportedly spotted together during a tiger safari in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, earlier this month. Their outing had renewed interest in their equation, which has remained a subject of speculation for several years. The two have been photographed together at different occasions, but have largely avoided discussing their personal lives.

The timing of the reported separation has therefore caught the attention of people who had followed their appearances together. However, their recent outing does not establish the status of their relationship at that time.

How Did Dating Rumours About Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Begin?

The dating gossip about them was brought into limelight back in January 2022 when the two were seen exiting a Mumbai eatery together. Palak was seen covering her face as photographers clicked the images of the two inside a car, whereas Ibrahim seemed to be less concerned about the photographers’ presence. Soon enough, the images led to the speculation of their romance. Palak clarified their relationship status during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, saying that they went out with some friends of theirs, which was taken in the wrong way.

Palak called Ibrahim a sweetheart and noted that they communicated once in a while but only as friends. Throughout the years, however, their public appearances and social media activity kept making the situation a subject of gossip. For example, in November 2024, it was discovered that the two had posted pictures from the same resort. In his post, Ibrahim was having a swim, and in her own post, Palak uploaded a photo of her having a floating breakfast. Ibrahim talked about Palak in an interview with Filmfare magazine in 2025, calling her a wonderful friend.

Have Palak Tiwari Or Ibrahim Ali Khan Confirmed Their Breakup?

No. Neither of the two actors has come forward to confirm the alleged split between them. They have not made any official statement regarding their relationship, which has been going on for several years. Palak is the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. Both have been carving out their niche in the entertainment industry.

As of now, the alleged split of the two actors along with Ibrahim taking up the initiative and his reasons for doing that are all based on speculations by the media without any source backing them.

ALSO READ: Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple
Tags: Bollywood newsCelebrity Breakupentertainment newsibrahim ali khanpalak tiwariSaif Ali Khanshweta tiwari

RELATED News

Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Cleric Calls Her Temple Prayers ‘Haram’ And Asks Her To Repent

Ananya Panday’s B’Day SPL: School Insecurities, Online Bullying And The Initiative She Started At 20 — Stories Beyond Bollywood

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Turns Lavani Queen In Eetha Trailer; Nana Patekar Makes One Of His Final Screen Appearances

WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

WATCH: Who Is Orry Dressed As This Halloween? The Tumbbad Connection Behind His Terrifying Look

LATEST NEWS

Hearzap Acquires Amplifon India: What the Deal Means for Hearing Care

SANS Institute Signs MoU with UPSIFS to Develop Cybersecurity Skills in the Presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

She Kept Karwa Chauth Fast for Her Husband’s Long Life, But Fell From Terrace While Performing Rituals in UP and Died

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Management Team Visits Russia to Participate in: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026

Patel Retail Limited to Expand Ambernath Distribution Centre by 20,000 Sq. Ft.; Total Area to Increase to 84,000 Sq. Ft.

Siyaram Recycling Industries reports strong H1 FY27 performance; Targets lifetime-high revenue of Rs 600 crores in FY27

MahaVastu Unveils Industrial Blueprint to Address Global Manufacturing Challenges

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

QUICK LINKS