Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Actors Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are rumoured to have parted ways after having been together for more than three years now. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the couple has reportedly broken up amicably, with Ibrahim being the one to take the first step in this direction.

What is surprising is the fact that the news has come when the duo was seen enjoying a tiger safari at Ranthambore in October. Till date, neither Palak nor Ibrahim have confirmed the breakup news. What’s even more surprising is that till date, the duo has not even admitted to being in a relationship with each other.

Who Initiated The Reported Breakup Between Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan?

As per Hindustan Times, sources privy to the situation claimed that Ibrahim was the one who took the decision to call it quits on their relationship. It was reported that the parting of ways was a smooth one, but no cause was specified for it. Sources quoted by the publication said that the couple wanted to keep their personal matters out of the limelight and wanted to focus on their professional commitments.

It was also revealed by a source that the shoots scheduled between Palak and Ibrahim have either been cancelled or postponed. But there have been no comments from the actors about this matter yet. It is worth noting here that both of them continue following each other on Instagram. According to sources quoted by Hindustan Times, Ibrahim will be appearing in a celebrity talk show soon and wants to keep the news of their break-up out of focus.

It should be kept in mind that all these facts are based on sources reported by the media.

Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Were Recently Spotted Together In Ranthambore

The breakup reports emerged shortly after Palak and Ibrahim were reportedly spotted together during a tiger safari in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, earlier this month. Their outing had renewed interest in their equation, which has remained a subject of speculation for several years. The two have been photographed together at different occasions, but have largely avoided discussing their personal lives.

The timing of the reported separation has therefore caught the attention of people who had followed their appearances together. However, their recent outing does not establish the status of their relationship at that time.

How Did Dating Rumours About Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Begin?

The dating gossip about them was brought into limelight back in January 2022 when the two were seen exiting a Mumbai eatery together. Palak was seen covering her face as photographers clicked the images of the two inside a car, whereas Ibrahim seemed to be less concerned about the photographers’ presence. Soon enough, the images led to the speculation of their romance. Palak clarified their relationship status during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, saying that they went out with some friends of theirs, which was taken in the wrong way.

Palak called Ibrahim a sweetheart and noted that they communicated once in a while but only as friends. Throughout the years, however, their public appearances and social media activity kept making the situation a subject of gossip. For example, in November 2024, it was discovered that the two had posted pictures from the same resort. In his post, Ibrahim was having a swim, and in her own post, Palak uploaded a photo of her having a floating breakfast. Ibrahim talked about Palak in an interview with Filmfare magazine in 2025, calling her a wonderful friend.

Have Palak Tiwari Or Ibrahim Ali Khan Confirmed Their Breakup?

No. Neither of the two actors has come forward to confirm the alleged split between them. They have not made any official statement regarding their relationship, which has been going on for several years. Palak is the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. Both have been carving out their niche in the entertainment industry.

As of now, the alleged split of the two actors along with Ibrahim taking up the initiative and his reasons for doing that are all based on speculations by the media without any source backing them.

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