From Kasauti Zindagi Ki to emerging as the Bigg Boss winner, Shweta Tiwari carved out a niche for self in Indian television. And now, the legacy of ruling hearts has beautifully passed on to her stunning 17-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari, who already looks like she is Bollywood ready. Just like her mother, Palak is adamant on carving out her own path in the entertainment industry. From giving a tough competition to big screen star kids like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Palak’s fans are eagerly waiting for her big Bollywood debut.

The young diva has definitely got the best looks from her mother and it is yet to be seen if she can act like her. One look at the star’s Instagram feed and you’ll be gauge the star persona Palak already carries with herself. From raising the temperatures with her super-hot photos to aww-worthy pictures with her mom and rest of the family, Palak is one of the star-kids one should definitely watch out for. Recently, reports were rife that the young star might be making her big debut with Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safari in a film titled ‘Quickie’, however no official confirmations have been made yet.

Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Palak Tiwari that will make you follow her right away.

Palak Tiwari makes the hearts race with her super hot avatar.
Palak Tiwari looks too hot to handle in her latest photoshoot.
Palak Tiwari charms her fans with her indian avatar.
Oh-so-hot Palak Tiwari looks absolutely ready to enter Bollywood.
Stunning Palak Tiwari strikes a cute pose with her pet dog.
Palak Tiwari makes the heads turn with her striking features.
Palak Tiwari looks breathtaking with in this sunkissed photo.
Palak Tiwari strikes a Bollywood pose in her latest photoshoot.
Who’s That? Palak Tiwari looks absolutely gorgeous in her animal print top.
Palak Tiwari is all set to give a tough competition to other star kids.
The next gen star Palak Tiwari flaunts her desi style in blue crop top and pink flared pants.
Oh-so-stunning Palak Tiwari raises temperatures with her hot avatar.
Palak Tiwari steals hearts with her stylish avatar.
Can’t take our eyes off Palak Tiwari. Can you?
Sun-kissed Palak Tiwari looks breathtaking as she poses in a pristine white top.

