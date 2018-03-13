From Kasauti Zindagi Ki to emerging as the Bigg Boss winner, Shweta Tiwari carved out a niche for self in Indian television. And now, the legacy of ruling hearts has beautifully passed on to her stunning 17-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari, who already looks like she is Bollywood ready. Just like her mother, Palak is adamant on carving out her own path in the entertainment industry. From giving a tough competition to big screen star kids like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Palak’s fans are eagerly waiting for her big Bollywood debut.
The young diva has definitely got the best looks from her mother and it is yet to be seen if she can act like her. One look at the star’s Instagram feed and you’ll be gauge the star persona Palak already carries with herself. From raising the temperatures with her super-hot photos to aww-worthy pictures with her mom and rest of the family, Palak is one of the star-kids one should definitely watch out for. Recently, reports were rife that the young star might be making her big debut with Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safari in a film titled ‘Quickie’, however no official confirmations have been made yet.
Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Palak Tiwari that will make you follow her right away.
